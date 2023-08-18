Morgan Stanley Maintains Hess (HES) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Hess (NYSE:HES) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.19% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hess is 166.92. The forecasts range from a low of 144.43 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.19% from its latest reported closing price of 154.29.

The projected annual revenue for Hess is 11,461MM, an increase of 8.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hess. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HES is 0.38%, a decrease of 9.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 290,348K shares. The put/call ratio of HES is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,760K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,738K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HES by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,014K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,573K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 0.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,590K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,434K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HES by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 8,180K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,427K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HES by 13.72% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 7,974K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,032K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HES by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Hess Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hess Corporation is an American global independent energy company involved in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. he company is also involved in gathering, compressing, and processing natural gas.

