Morgan Stanley Maintains Heska (HSKA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Heska with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.16% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heska is $108.53. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.16% from its latest reported closing price of $116.90.

The projected annual revenue for Heska is $288MM, an increase of 12.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 5K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSKA by 25.83% over the last quarter.

SLPIX - Small-cap Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 28.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSKA by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Swiss National Bank holds 25K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSKA by 12.68% over the last quarter.

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSKA by 11.19% over the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - SMALL CAPITALIZATION STOCK PORTFOLIO Class I holds 9K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSKA by 21.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heska. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSKA is 0.17%, a decrease of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 13,134K shares. The put/call ratio of HSKA is 3.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

Heska Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heska Corporation manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

