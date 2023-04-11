Morgan Stanley Maintains Hershey (HSY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.37% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hershey is $262.30. The forecasts range from a low of $237.35 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.37% from its latest reported closing price of $258.75.

The projected annual revenue for Hershey is $11,089MM, an increase of 6.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.02.

Hershey Declares $1.04 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share ($4.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.04 per share.

At the current share price of $258.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.15%, the lowest has been 1.57%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Archer Investment holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Keystone Financial Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 24.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 33.13% over the last quarter.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPXV - S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hershey. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSY is 0.46%, an increase of 22.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 182,412K shares. The put/call ratio of HSY is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hershey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billionin annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's®, Reese's®, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher®, Ice Breakers®, SkinnyPop®, and Pirate's Booty®. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

