Morgan Stanley Maintains Hayward Holdings (HAYW) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.65% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hayward Holdings is 13.71. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.65% from its latest reported closing price of 14.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hayward Holdings is 1,197MM, an increase of 19.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hayward Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAYW is 0.47%, an increase of 50.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 272,822K shares. The put/call ratio of HAYW is 32.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSD Partners holds 71,538K shares representing 33.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CCMP Capital GP holds 30,010K shares representing 14.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,908K shares, representing a decrease of 39.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 42.80% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 16,400K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,902K shares, representing a decrease of 39.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,900K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,032K shares, representing an increase of 20.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 81.69% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 7,908K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,604K shares, representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 44.64% over the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.