Morgan Stanley Maintains Hayward Holdings (HAYW) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hayward Holdings is 13.21. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 6.61% from its latest reported closing price of 12.39.

The projected annual revenue for Hayward Holdings is 1,197MM, an increase of 7.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hayward Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAYW is 0.31%, an increase of 45.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.96% to 267,462K shares. The put/call ratio of HAYW is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSD Partners holds 71,538K shares representing 33.62% ownership of the company.

CCMP Capital GP holds 41,908K shares representing 19.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,081K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 22,902K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,729K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,604K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,670K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,032K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,864K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

