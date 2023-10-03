Morgan Stanley Maintains Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital (HASI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital (NYSE:HASI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.61% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital is 41.06. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 108.61% from its latest reported closing price of 19.68.

The projected annual revenue for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital is 164MM, an increase of 39.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Declares $0.40 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 4, 2023 will receive the payment on October 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $19.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.31%, the lowest has been 1.96%, and the highest has been 8.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.44 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HASI is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.82% to 103,996K shares. The put/call ratio of HASI is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,896K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,727K shares, representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 5.41% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,888K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,946K shares, representing an increase of 19.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 4,018K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares, representing an increase of 23.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 3,975K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares, representing an increase of 19.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 0.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,273K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,840K shares, representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hannon Armstrong is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $7 billion in managed assets as of December 31, 2020, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns.

