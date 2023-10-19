Morgan Stanley Maintains Hamilton Lane Inc - (HLNE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Hamilton Lane Inc - (NASDAQ:HLNE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.11% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hamilton Lane Inc - is 95.59. The forecasts range from a low of 87.87 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.11% from its latest reported closing price of 83.04.

The projected annual revenue for Hamilton Lane Inc - is 491MM, a decrease of 5.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamilton Lane Inc -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLNE is 0.27%, a decrease of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 44,798K shares. The put/call ratio of HLNE is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,526K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,846K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,585K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,318K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing an increase of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 1,157.37% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,238K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Hamilton Lane Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs more than 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $547 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $73 billion in discretionary assets and over $474 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

