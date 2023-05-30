Morgan Stanley Maintains Hamilton Lane Inc - (HLNE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Hamilton Lane Inc - (NASDAQ:HLNE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.04% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hamilton Lane Inc - is 78.74. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 19.04% from its latest reported closing price of 66.15.

The projected annual revenue for Hamilton Lane Inc - is 491MM, a decrease of 5.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamilton Lane Inc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLNE is 0.28%, an increase of 20.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 44,062K shares. The put/call ratio of HLNE is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,695K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,273K shares, representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 20.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,896K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,143K shares, representing a decrease of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 85.12% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,585K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,189K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 7.80% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,178K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 10.20% over the last quarter.

Hamilton Lane Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs more than 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $547 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $73 billion in discretionary assets and over $474 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

