Morgan Stanley Maintains Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.63% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grocery Outlet Holding is 32.40. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.63% from its latest reported closing price of 32.61.

The projected annual revenue for Grocery Outlet Holding is 4,042MM, an increase of 5.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grocery Outlet Holding. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GO is 0.23%, an increase of 16.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 138,902K shares. The put/call ratio of GO is 4.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,411K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,999K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 5,641K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,103K shares, representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,606K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,895K shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 16.90% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,352K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,737K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,755K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO by 5.10% over the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

Additional reading:

