Morgan Stanley Maintains Grainger (GWW) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Grainger (NYSE:GWW) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grainger is $727.16. The forecasts range from a low of $542.37 to a high of $840.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.13% from its latest reported closing price of $666.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Grainger is $16,038MM, an increase of 5.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $31.06.

Grainger Declares $1.72 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share ($6.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.72 per share.

At the current share price of $666.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 2.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gulf International Bank holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 32.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 11.14% over the last quarter.

OALGX - Optimum Large Cap Growth Fund holds 38K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Chesley Taft & Associates holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Shufro Rose & Co holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grainger. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 6.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWW is 0.26%, a decrease of 7.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 40,955K shares. The put/call ratio of GWW is 2.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

W.W. Grainger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

See all Grainger regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.