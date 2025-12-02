Morgan Stanley Maintains GRAIL (GRAL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of GRAIL (NasdaqGS:GRAL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.58% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for GRAIL is $91.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.58% from its latest reported closing price of $98.27 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -17.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRAIL. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRAL is 0.16%, an increase of 36.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.66% to 29,153K shares. The put/call ratio of GRAL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 2,021K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,054K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 9.33% over the last quarter.

Crcm holds 1,843K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,645K shares , representing a decrease of 97.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 86.64% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,630K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 1,455K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,349K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 62.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 193.21% over the last quarter.

