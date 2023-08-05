Morgan Stanley Maintains GoPro Inc. - (GPRO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of GoPro Inc. - (NASDAQ:GPRO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.52% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for GoPro Inc. - is 5.41. The forecasts range from a low of 4.65 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 45.52% from its latest reported closing price of 3.72.

The projected annual revenue for GoPro Inc. - is 1,126MM, an increase of 8.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoPro Inc. -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRO is 0.06%, a decrease of 56.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 93,778K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRO is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 3,995K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares, representing an increase of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 15.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,924K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,797K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,699K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,240K shares, representing a decrease of 14.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 31.09% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,189K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 7.45% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,838K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,002K shares, representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 0.24% over the last quarter.

GoPro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoPro frees people to celebrate the moment, inspiring others to do the same. From cameras to apps and accessories, everything the Company does is geared to help to capture life as the client live it, share the experience and pass on the stoke. The Company believes that sharing its own experiences makes it more meaningful and way more fun. GoPro was founded in 2002 by Nick Woodman—a surfer, skier and motorsports enthusiast in search of a better way to film himself and his friends surfing. What started with a 35mm camera and a wrist strap made from old wetsuits and plastic scraps has grown into an international company that has sold over 26 million GoPro cameras in more than 100 countries. But it’s the millions of passionate GoPro users around the globe who bring the magic to life. They humble and inspire the Company every day with incredible creativity that helps it see the world in an all-new way—and fires it up to keep creating the most awesome, innovative products possible.

