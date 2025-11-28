Morgan Stanley Maintains Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NasdaqGS:GT) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.48% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is $10.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.95 to a high of $13.91. The average price target represents an increase of 16.48% from its latest reported closing price of $8.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is 22,480MM, an increase of 22.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 745 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goodyear Tire & Rubber. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GT is 0.13%, an increase of 21.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 313,327K shares. The put/call ratio of GT is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26,381K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,585K shares , representing an increase of 10.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 88.99% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 12,457K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,641K shares , representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 27.71% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 9,855K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,308K shares , representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 29.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,305K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,292K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 5.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,299K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,236K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 0.89% over the last quarter.

