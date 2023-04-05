Morgan Stanley Maintains Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Goldman Sachs Group with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.41% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goldman Sachs Group is $401.41. The forecasts range from a low of $333.30 to a high of $519.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.41% from its latest reported closing price of $322.65.

The projected annual revenue for Goldman Sachs Group is $52,341MM, an increase of 17.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $38.63.

Goldman Sachs Group Declares $2.50 Dividend

On January 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.50 per share ($10.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.50 per share.

At the current share price of $322.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.14%, the lowest has been 1.16%, and the highest has been 3.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Financial Services holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 21.55% over the last quarter.

Apriem Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 25.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Legacy Private Trust holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 24.13% over the last quarter.

Visionary Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GS by 5.37% over the last quarter.

EQTIX - Shelton Core Value Fund Direct Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2893 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs Group. This is an increase of 168 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GS is 0.55%, a decrease of 6.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 277,417K shares. The put/call ratio of GS is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

Goldman Sachs Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

