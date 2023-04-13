Morgan Stanley Maintains Globe Life (GL) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.19% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globe Life is $132.22. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.19% from its latest reported closing price of $107.33.

The projected annual revenue for Globe Life is $5,661MM, an increase of 8.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.78.

Globe Life Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $107.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.84%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.81%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 1.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Humankind Benefit Corp - Humankind US Stock ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 821K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares, representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GL by 12.67% over the last quarter.

SBQAX - AmericaFirst Large Cap Share Buyback Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 13.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 2.26% over the last quarter.

DEUS - Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GL by 18.80% over the last quarter.

Centiva Capital holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globe Life. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 6.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GL is 0.30%, an increase of 29.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 89,732K shares. The put/call ratio of GL is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Globe Life Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globe Life is headquartered in McKinney, TX and has more than 11,000 insurance agents and 3,000 corporate employees. Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life, Family Heritage Life, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, Globe Life Insurance Company of New York, Liberty National Life, National Income Life, and United American.

