Morgan Stanley Maintains Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.98% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Global Business Travel Group is $10.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 27.98% from its latest reported closing price of $7.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Global Business Travel Group is 2,903MM, an increase of 15.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Business Travel Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBTG is 0.40%, an increase of 3.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 254,579K shares. The put/call ratio of GBTG is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Express holds 157,786K shares representing 29.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 25,707K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 13,886K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,397K shares , representing an increase of 17.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBTG by 11.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,061K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares , representing an increase of 24.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBTG by 2.38% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,925K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346K shares , representing an increase of 19.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBTG by 1.32% over the last quarter.

