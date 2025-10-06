Morgan Stanley Maintains GitLab (GTLB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of GitLab (NasdaqGS:GTLB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.25% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for GitLab is $59.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 26.25% from its latest reported closing price of $47.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GitLab is 1,048MM, an increase of 22.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 796 funds or institutions reporting positions in GitLab. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTLB is 0.30%, an increase of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.01% to 161,771K shares. The put/call ratio of GTLB is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 6,219K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,498K shares , representing an increase of 59.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLB by 72.10% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 5,859K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,428K shares , representing an increase of 24.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLB by 32.40% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 4,512K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares , representing an increase of 71.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLB by 224.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,234K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,013K shares , representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLB by 9.66% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 3,978K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,108K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLB by 58.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.