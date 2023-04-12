Morgan Stanley Maintains Gilead Sciences (GILD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gilead Sciences is $90.74. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.93% from its latest reported closing price of $82.54.

The projected annual revenue for Gilead Sciences is $26,046MM, a decrease of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RSP - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF holds 783K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares, representing a decrease of 25.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 27.85% over the last quarter.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TrinityPoint Wealth holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 99.84% over the last quarter.

Cypress Capital Group holds 74K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 25.84% over the last quarter.

VCNIX - Nasdaq-100 Index Fund holds 73K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 43.79% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilead Sciences. This is an increase of 236 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILD is 0.48%, a decrease of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 1,236,715K shares. The put/call ratio of GILD is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Gilead Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. Gilead has promoted equity, particularly healthcare equity, since the company brought its first therapies to the market. Through global partnerships, Gilead's medicines today reach millions of people in low- and middle-income countries around the world. In the United States, Gilead has committed more than $100 million over 10 years through the COMPASS Initiative to community organizations that are working to combat HIV in the Southern United States. In 2020, Gilead launched the Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to support organizations tackling racial inequities affecting Black communities across the United States.

