Morgan Stanley Maintains General Mills (GIS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.26% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Mills is $85.26. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.26% from its latest reported closing price of $86.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for General Mills is $19,751MM, a decrease of 1.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LORD ABBETT SERIES FUND INC - Bond-Debenture Portfolio Class VC holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Summit X holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 17.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Lcnb holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 25.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 25.50% over the last quarter.

Shepherd Financial Partners holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 2.16% over the last quarter.

DFLV - Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2504 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Mills. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIS is 0.37%, an increase of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 533,512K shares. The put/call ratio of GIS is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

General Mills Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

See all General Mills regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.