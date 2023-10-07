Morgan Stanley Maintains Franklin Resources (BEN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.33% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin Resources is 26.47. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.33% from its latest reported closing price of 23.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin Resources is 7,946MM, an increase of 1.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

Franklin Resources Declares $0.30 Dividend

On September 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $23.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.14%, the lowest has been 2.68%, and the highest has been 7.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1070 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Resources. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEN is 0.14%, a decrease of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 275,056K shares. The put/call ratio of BEN is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 22,599K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,341K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 5.83% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 13,069K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 12,770K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,584K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 4.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,359K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,278K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 7,082K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,061K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience. The company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.