Morgan Stanley Maintains Flywire (FLYW) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.29% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flywire is 35.29. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 22.29% from its latest reported closing price of 28.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Flywire is 361MM, an increase of 13.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flywire. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 9.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLYW is 0.38%, an increase of 21.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.63% to 116,540K shares. The put/call ratio of FLYW is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Venture Investors holds 11,645K shares representing 10.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,645K shares, representing a decrease of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 44.33% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 10,636K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,710K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,221K shares, representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 4,025K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing an increase of 55.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 138.83% over the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 3,777K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares, representing an increase of 58.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 174.57% over the last quarter.

Flywire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for clients and their customers. Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. Flywire supports 2,250+ clients with diverse payment methods in more than 130 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices.

See all Flywire regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.