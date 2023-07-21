Morgan Stanley Maintains Firstenergy (FE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Firstenergy (NYSE:FE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.52% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Firstenergy is 44.71. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.52% from its latest reported closing price of 40.09.

The projected annual revenue for Firstenergy is 12,298MM, a decrease of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Firstenergy. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FE is 0.25%, a decrease of 7.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 544,011K shares. The put/call ratio of FE is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 29,967K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,854K shares, representing an increase of 83.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FE by 471.81% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 28,832K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,245K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,698K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 18,968K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,816K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,498K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Firstenergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its ten electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

