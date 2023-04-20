Morgan Stanley Maintains Firstenergy (FE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Firstenergy (NYSE:FE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Firstenergy is $44.71. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 9.58% from its latest reported closing price of $40.80.

The projected annual revenue for Firstenergy is $12,298MM, an increase of 0.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.58.

Firstenergy Declares $0.39 Dividend

On March 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $40.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.00%, the lowest has been 3.03%, and the highest has been 5.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REAYX - Equity Income Fund Class Y holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 18.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FE by 36.34% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 66,818K shares representing 11.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,134K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FE by 6.02% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 102.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 46.46% over the last quarter.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 86K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FE by 1.11% over the last quarter.

MAGA - Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FE by 0.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Firstenergy. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FE is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 540,960K shares. The put/call ratio of FE is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Firstenergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its ten electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

