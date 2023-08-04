Morgan Stanley Maintains Fastly Inc - (FSLY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Fastly Inc - (NYSE:FSLY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.54% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fastly Inc - is 18.31. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $27.82. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.54% from its latest reported closing price of 20.24.

The projected annual revenue for Fastly Inc - is 501MM, an increase of 6.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly Inc -. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 12.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLY is 0.17%, a decrease of 9.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.25% to 90,479K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLY is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 6,571K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,599K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 54.19% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,683K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,344K shares, representing a decrease of 35.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 55.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,428K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,361K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 104.21% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,898K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,852K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 111.49% over the last quarter.

SKYY - First Trust Cloud Computing ETF holds 2,538K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares, representing a decrease of 36.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 48.56% over the last quarter.

Fastly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly's edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing its customers' applications as close to their end-users as possible - at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly's customers include many of the world's most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

