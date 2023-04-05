Morgan Stanley Maintains Fastenal (FAST) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.18% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fastenal is $51.60. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 0.18% from its latest reported closing price of $51.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fastenal is $7,336MM, an increase of 5.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.97.

Fastenal Declares $0.35 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2023 received the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $51.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 1.75%, and the highest has been 3.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Salvus Wealth Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 0.36% over the last quarter.

LS Investment Advisors holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson Financial Group holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 99.95% over the last quarter.

XVV - iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 3.04% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Multi-Strategy Fund Class 2 holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 5.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastenal. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAST is 0.28%, a decrease of 7.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 501,524K shares. The put/call ratio of FAST is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fastenal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fastenal helps customers simplify and realize product and process savings across their supply chain. It sells a broad oCering of products spanning more than nine major product lines - from fasteners and tools to safety and janitorial supplies. These products are eciently distributed to manufacturing facilities, job sites, and other customer locations through local service teams and point-of-use inventory solutions, including industrial vending technology and bin stock programs (Fastenal Managed Inventory or FMI®). Its distribution system centers on over 3,200 in-market locations (a combination of public branches and customer-speci c Onsite locations), primarily in North America but also in Asia, Europe, and Central and South America, each providing tailored inventory, exible service, and custom solutions to drive the unique goals of local customers. These in-market servicing locations are supported by Vfteen regional distribution centers, a captive logistics Deet, robust sourcing, quality and manufacturing resources, and multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel - all working toward Fastenal's common goal of Growth Through Customer Service®.

See all Fastenal regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.