Morgan Stanley Maintains F5 (FFIV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of F5 (NasdaqGS:FFIV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.95% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for F5 is $302.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $362.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.95% from its latest reported closing price of $258.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for F5 is 3,471MM, an increase of 12.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,537 funds or institutions reporting positions in F5. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIV is 0.26%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 63,650K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIV is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,836K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,229K shares , representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 3.26% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 2,446K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 7.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,844K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,771K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 45.88% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,634K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 2.64% over the last quarter.

