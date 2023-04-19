Morgan Stanley Maintains Exxon Mobil (XOM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exxon Mobil is $130.34. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.46% from its latest reported closing price of $116.94.

The projected annual revenue for Exxon Mobil is $411,239MM, an increase of 2.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.46.

Exxon Mobil Declares $0.91 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share ($3.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $116.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.37%, the lowest has been 3.09%, and the highest has been 11.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.82 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Argent Trust holds 224K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 93.06% over the last quarter.

LifeSteps Financial holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 97,412.31% over the last quarter.

JDM Financial Group holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA JPMorgan Equity-Income Portfolio Class 1 holds 298K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 0.33% over the last quarter.

MSTFX - Morningstar International Equity Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exxon Mobil. This is an increase of 335 owner(s) or 7.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOM is 0.92%, a decrease of 15.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 2,719,604K shares. The put/call ratio of XOM is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Exxon Mobil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world.

