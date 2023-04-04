Morgan Stanley Maintains Expeditors International of Wshngtn (EXPD) Underweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Expeditors International of Wshngtn with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.53% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expeditors International of Wshngtn is $101.25. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.53% from its latest reported closing price of $108.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Expeditors International of Wshngtn is $13,189MM, a decrease of 22.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.91.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 6,767K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,119K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 99.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,834K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,870K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,866K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 7.86% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,707K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 6.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,679K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,709K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 7.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expeditors International of Wshngtn. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPD is 0.29%, an increase of 6.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 174,029K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPD is 4.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

Expeditors International Of Washington Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.