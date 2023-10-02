Morgan Stanley Maintains Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Expeditors International Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.89% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expeditors International Of Washington is 110.28. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.89% from its latest reported closing price of 114.74.

The projected annual revenue for Expeditors International Of Washington is 13,189MM, an increase of 4.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expeditors International Of Washington. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPD is 0.27%, a decrease of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.72% to 163,147K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPD is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 6,435K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,614K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 81.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,766K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,924K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,770K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,786K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 0.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,638K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,714K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 2.40% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,542K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,717K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Expeditors International Of Washington Background Information



Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

