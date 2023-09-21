Morgan Stanley Maintains Exelon (EXC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.83% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exelon is 46.07. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.83% from its latest reported closing price of 40.83.

The projected annual revenue for Exelon is 19,564MM, a decrease of 1.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1849 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelon. This is a decrease of 113 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXC is 0.31%, a decrease of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 942,548K shares. The put/call ratio of EXC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 90,844K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,781K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 10.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,978K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,770K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 9.66% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 25,621K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,179K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 4.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,680K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,188K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 21,390K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,002K shares, representing a decrease of 16.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 23.79% over the last quarter.

Exelon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exelon Corporation is an American Fortune 100 energy company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and incorporated in Pennsylvania. It generates revenues of approximately $33.5 billion and employs approximately 33,400 people.

