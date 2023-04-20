Morgan Stanley Maintains Exelon (EXC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exelon is $46.96. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 9.11% from its latest reported closing price of $43.04.

The projected annual revenue for Exelon is $19,564MM, an increase of 2.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quadrant Capital Group holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 347K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing an increase of 38.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 997K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares, representing a decrease of 27.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 45.19% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 99.80% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - AQR Global Risk Balanced Portfolio Class B holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 27.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelon. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXC is 0.32%, a decrease of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 953,801K shares. The put/call ratio of EXC is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Exelon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exelon Corporation is an American Fortune 100 energy company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and incorporated in Pennsylvania. It generates revenues of approximately $33.5 billion and employs approximately 33,400 people.

