Morgan Stanley Maintains Exelon (EXC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Exelon (NasdaqGS:EXC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.47% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Exelon is $47.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.47% from its latest reported closing price of $48.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Exelon is 20,073MM, a decrease of 15.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelon. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXC is 0.27%, an increase of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 981,799K shares. The put/call ratio of EXC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,459K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,775K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 14.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,656K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,933K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 14.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,959K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,027K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 13.17% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 27,662K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares , representing an increase of 91.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 907.96% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,281K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,639K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 11.46% over the last quarter.

