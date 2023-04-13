Morgan Stanley Maintains Exelixis (EXEL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exelixis is $25.37. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 30.18% from its latest reported closing price of $19.49.

The projected annual revenue for Exelixis is $1,860MM, an increase of 15.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Creative Financial Designs holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,674K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA MFS Blue Chip Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 51K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 97.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 47.95% over the last quarter.

Teton Advisors holds 60K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Key FInancial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 951 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelixis. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXEL is 0.31%, an increase of 15.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 316,274K shares. The put/call ratio of EXEL is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Exelixis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, it established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for its continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Its discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib), COTELLIC® (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO® (esaxerenone), and it has entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from its marketed products and collaborations, it is committed to prudently reinvesting in its business to maximize the potential of its pipeline. It is supplementing its existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery - all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor's (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17th overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company.

