Morgan Stanley Maintains Excelerate Energy Inc - (EE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Excelerate Energy Inc - (NYSE:EE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.52% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Excelerate Energy Inc - is $31.45. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 37.52% from its latest reported closing price of $22.87.

The projected annual revenue for Excelerate Energy Inc - is $1,533MM, a decrease of 38.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.99.

Excelerate Energy Inc - Declares $0.02 Dividend

On March 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 12, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $22.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.42%, the lowest has been 0.35%, and the highest has been 0.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.04 (n=43).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.94%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 28K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 24.19% over the last quarter.

Oak Ridge Investments holds 111K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 3.19% over the last quarter.

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Hard Assets Fund Initial Class holds 98K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 0.01% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds V - BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio Investor A Shares holds 840K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

