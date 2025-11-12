Morgan Stanley Maintains EVERTEC (EVTC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.88% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for EVERTEC is $39.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 34.88% from its latest reported closing price of $29.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EVERTEC is 694MM, a decrease of 23.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVERTEC. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVTC is 0.17%, an increase of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 80,725K shares. The put/call ratio of EVTC is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 4,894K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,558K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 5.78% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,803K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,940K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,436K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 5.46% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,858K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,320K shares , representing a decrease of 16.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 12.81% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,523K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,562K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 1.63% over the last quarter.

