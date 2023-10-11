Morgan Stanley Maintains Everest Group (EG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Everest Group (NYSE:EG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.60% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Everest Group is 441.57. The forecasts range from a low of 407.03 to a high of $474.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.60% from its latest reported closing price of 385.31.

The projected annual revenue for Everest Group is 14,569MM, an increase of 9.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 45.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,874K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 85.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EG by 545.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,354K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares, representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EG by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,265K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares, representing a decrease of 28.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EG by 86.94% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,231K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EG by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,164K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EG by 48.43% over the last quarter.

