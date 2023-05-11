Morgan Stanley Maintains Eventbrite Inc - (EB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Eventbrite Inc - (NYSE:EB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eventbrite Inc - is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 50.40% from its latest reported closing price of 7.46.

The projected annual revenue for Eventbrite Inc - is 335MM, an increase of 18.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eventbrite Inc -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EB is 0.18%, an increase of 40.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.98% to 87,984K shares. The put/call ratio of EB is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 8,011K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 4,700K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,950K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB by 26.20% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,567K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares, representing a decrease of 20.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB by 26.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,534K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,363K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Eventbrite Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it's an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 200 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2020, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love.

