Morgan Stanley Maintains Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 317.46% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evelo Biosciences is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 317.46% from its latest reported closing price of 7.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Evelo Biosciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evelo Biosciences. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 11.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVLO is 0.01%, a decrease of 85.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 86,633K shares. The put/call ratio of EVLO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 50,427K shares representing 268.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,743K shares representing 25.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,810K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVLO by 69.97% over the last quarter.

State Of Michigan Retirement System holds 4,071K shares representing 21.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 3,625K shares representing 19.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,678K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVLO by 89.50% over the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 3,064K shares representing 16.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Evelo Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX™, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company's first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for the potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo's therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.