Morgan Stanley Maintains Essex Property Trust (ESS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.47% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essex Property Trust is 240.88. The forecasts range from a low of 196.95 to a high of $284.55. The average price target represents an increase of 16.47% from its latest reported closing price of 206.82.

The projected annual revenue for Essex Property Trust is 1,702MM, an increase of 2.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.85.

Essex Property Trust Declares $2.31 Dividend

On May 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.31 per share ($9.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.31 per share.

At the current share price of $206.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.10%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 4.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essex Property Trust. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESS is 0.32%, an increase of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 68,003K shares. The put/call ratio of ESS is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,904K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,962K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,899K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,906K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 46.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,967K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 18.34% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,506K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 19.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,497K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Essex Property Trust Background Information

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ('Essex'), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ('REIT') that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

