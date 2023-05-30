Morgan Stanley Maintains Equinix (EQIX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equinix is 807.26. The forecasts range from a low of 653.47 to a high of $930.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.71% from its latest reported closing price of 729.15.

The projected annual revenue for Equinix is 8,124MM, an increase of 16.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.13.

Equinix Declares $3.41 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $3.41 per share ($13.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $3.41 per share.

At the current share price of $729.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.79%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 2.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2017 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinix. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQIX is 0.84%, an increase of 20.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.72% to 124,174K shares. The put/call ratio of EQIX is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 22,954K shares representing 24.54% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 4,593K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,366K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 10.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,062K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,127K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 17.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,871K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 2,323K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Equinix Background Information

Equinix is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

