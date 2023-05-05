Morgan Stanley Maintains Envista Holdings (NVST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.10% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Envista Holdings is 46.66. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 33.10% from its latest reported closing price of 35.06.

The projected annual revenue for Envista Holdings is 2,759MM, an increase of 7.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envista Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVST is 0.30%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 251,995K shares. The put/call ratio of NVST is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 10,643K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,960K shares, representing an increase of 34.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 47.97% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 10,473K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,269K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,878K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,124K shares, representing a decrease of 12.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 14.91% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 8,101K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 7,013K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,341K shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. Envista companies, including KaVo Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco, partner with dental professionals to help them deliver the best possible patient care. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry.

