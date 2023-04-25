Morgan Stanley Maintains Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit (EPD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit (NYSE:EPD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.53% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit is 32.59. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 21.53% from its latest reported closing price of 26.82.

The projected annual revenue for Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit is 61,067MM, an increase of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit Declares $0.49 Dividend

On April 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $26.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.58%, the lowest has been 5.74%, and the highest has been 13.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPD is 0.93%, an increase of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 699,065K shares. The put/call ratio of EPD is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marquard & Bahls holds 36,947K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 27,987K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,477K shares, representing an increase of 8.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 5.05% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 25,880K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,502K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 25,739K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,294K shares, representing a decrease of 87.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 44.50% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 18,695K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,014K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners L P Background Information

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Its services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership's assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

