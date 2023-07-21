Morgan Stanley Maintains Entergy (ETR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.43% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entergy is 118.68. The forecasts range from a low of 96.96 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.43% from its latest reported closing price of 103.72.

The projected annual revenue for Entergy is 12,511MM, a decrease of 9.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.83.

There are 1490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entergy. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETR is 0.29%, a decrease of 12.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 227,708K shares. The put/call ratio of ETR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Capital International Investors holds 10,897K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,749K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,046K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,300K shares, representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 75.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,530K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,179K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 6.54% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,586K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,061K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,950K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 91.37% over the last quarter.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

