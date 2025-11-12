Morgan Stanley Maintains enGene Holdings (ENGN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of enGene Holdings (NasdaqCM:ENGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.99% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for enGene Holdings is $21.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 152.99% from its latest reported closing price of $8.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for enGene Holdings is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in enGene Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENGN is 0.51%, an increase of 1.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 40,101K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 9,633K shares representing 18.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 5,046K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 4,994K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,558K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 3,278K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,728K shares , representing a decrease of 13.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGN by 58.10% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

