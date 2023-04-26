Morgan Stanley Maintains Energy Transfer LP - Unit (ET) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Energy Transfer LP - Unit (NYSE:ET) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.84% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Transfer LP - Unit is 17.27. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 37.84% from its latest reported closing price of 12.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Transfer LP - Unit is 90,670MM, an increase of 0.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1098 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Transfer LP - Unit. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ET is 1.06%, an increase of 10.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 1,438,918K shares. The put/call ratio of ET is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 160,737K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178,181K shares, representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 77,158K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,397K shares, representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 59,689K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,201K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 4.49% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 59,293K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,225K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 56,874K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,960K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Energy Transfer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins, its core operations include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP , and the general partner interest and 39.7 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP.

See all Energy Transfer LP - Unit regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.