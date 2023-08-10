Morgan Stanley Maintains Energizer Holdings (ENR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.08% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energizer Holdings is 40.35. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 15.08% from its latest reported closing price of 35.06.

The projected annual revenue for Energizer Holdings is 3,038MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energizer Holdings. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENR is 0.14%, an increase of 10.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 73,406K shares. The put/call ratio of ENR is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,955K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,006K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 4,184K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,141K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,744K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,443K shares, representing a decrease of 25.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 25.13% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,256K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares, representing a decrease of 24.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 19.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,189K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,172K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Energizer Holdings Background Information

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else.

