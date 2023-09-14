Morgan Stanley Maintains Endava plc - ADR (DAVA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Endava plc - ADR (NYSE:DAVA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.81% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Endava plc - ADR is 72.80. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.81% from its latest reported closing price of 52.83.

The projected annual revenue for Endava plc - ADR is 1,095MM, an increase of 39.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endava plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 80 owner(s) or 22.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAVA is 0.43%, a decrease of 10.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 40,940K shares. The put/call ratio of DAVA is 2.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,847K shares representing 15.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,588K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 66.77% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 6,922K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,791K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 25.48% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,606K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 23.95% over the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 2,502K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares, representing a decrease of 15.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 25.34% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,836K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares, representing an increase of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 20.70% over the last quarter.

Endava Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT and 'Other,' which includes Consumer Products, Retail, Logistics and Healthcare. Endava had 6,624 employees (including directors) as of June 30, 2020 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

