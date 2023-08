Morgan Stanley Maintains Emerson Electric (EMR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emerson Electric is 105.98. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.53% from its latest reported closing price of 95.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Emerson Electric is 15,208MM, a decrease of 26.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMR is 0.32%, a decrease of 16.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 447,502K shares. The put/call ratio of EMR is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,699K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,984K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 17.56% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,712K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,732K shares, representing a decrease of 22.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 32.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,333K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,669K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 17.94% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 10,767K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,699K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 12.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,312K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,510K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Emerson Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Its Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.