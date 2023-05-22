Morgan Stanley Maintains Edison International (EIX) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.84% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edison International is 75.64. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.84% from its latest reported closing price of 68.24.

The projected annual revenue for Edison International is 16,452MM, a decrease of 4.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.86.

Edison International Declares $0.74 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share ($2.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.74 per share.

At the current share price of $68.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.18%, the lowest has been 3.25%, and the highest has been 5.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edison International. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIX is 0.31%, an increase of 19.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 422,882K shares. The put/call ratio of EIX is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,817K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,656K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 16,943K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,541K shares, representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 13,994K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,620K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 10.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,604K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,370K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 10,144K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,459K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 76.96% over the last quarter.

Edison International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edison International is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

