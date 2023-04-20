Morgan Stanley Maintains Edison International (EIX) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.98% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edison International is $72.03. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.98% from its latest reported closing price of $72.74.

The projected annual revenue for Edison International is $16,452MM, a decrease of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.86.

Edison International Declares $0.74 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share ($2.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.74 per share.

At the current share price of $72.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.17%, the lowest has been 3.25%, and the highest has been 5.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NCGFX - New Covenant Growth Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CRQSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS EQUITY INDEX FUND Institutional Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Morningstar Investment Services holds 679K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Income Vip Fund Class 1 holds 250K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 71K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1531 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edison International. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIX is 0.33%, an increase of 11.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 427,117K shares. The put/call ratio of EIX is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

Edison International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edison International is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

